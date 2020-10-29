Kenny Golladay Trade Rumors: Giants, Lions Had 'Some Conversation' About Deal

Kenny Golladay Trade Rumors: Giants, Lions Had 'Some Conversation' About DealOctober 29, 2020
Danny Karnik/Associated Press
The New York Giants and Detroit Lions reportedly had talks about a potential deal for Kenny Golladay ahead of the Week 8 deadline.
"I had heard something about this last week," ESPN's Jordan Raanan said on his Breaking Big Blue with Jordan Raanan podcast. "There was at least some conversation about the Giants talking to the Lions about wide receiver Kenny Golladay. My understanding is that it did happen in some shape or form."
This article will be updated to provide more information soon.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
NFL Week 8 Predictions 🔮
Our experts pick every game against the spread 📲