    Kenny Golladay Trade Rumors: Giants, Lions Had 'Some Conversation' About Deal

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2020

    Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) works against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Atlanta. The Detroit Lions won 23-22. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
    Danny Karnik/Associated Press

    The New York Giants and Detroit Lions reportedly had talks about a potential deal for Kenny Golladay ahead of the Week 8 deadline.

    "I had heard something about this last week," ESPN's Jordan Raanan said on his Breaking Big Blue with Jordan Raanan podcast. "There was at least some conversation about the Giants talking to the Lions about wide receiver Kenny Golladay. My understanding is that it did happen in some shape or form."

            

    This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      NFL Week 8 Predictions 🔮

      Our experts pick every game against the spread 📲

      NFL Week 8 Predictions 🔮
      Detroit Lions logo
      Detroit Lions

      NFL Week 8 Predictions 🔮

      NFL Staff
      via Bleacher Report

      3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Colts

      3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Colts
      Detroit Lions logo
      Detroit Lions

      3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Colts

      SI.com
      via SI.com

      NFL Players of the Month 👏

      Tom Brady and Derrick Henry among players honored for October. Check out the winners in app 📲

      NFL Players of the Month 👏
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Players of the Month 👏

      NFL.com
      via NFL.com

      Kenny Golladay trade rumors and the importance of context

      Kenny Golladay trade rumors and the importance of context
      Detroit Lions logo
      Detroit Lions

      Kenny Golladay trade rumors and the importance of context

      Jeff Risdon
      via Lions Wire