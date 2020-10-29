Kenny Golladay Trade Rumors: Giants, Lions Had 'Some Conversation' About Deal

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

The New York Giants and Detroit Lions reportedly had talks about a potential deal for Kenny Golladay ahead of the Week 8 deadline.

"I had heard something about this last week," ESPN's Jordan Raanan said on his Breaking Big Blue with Jordan Raanan podcast. "There was at least some conversation about the Giants talking to the Lions about wide receiver Kenny Golladay. My understanding is that it did happen in some shape or form."

