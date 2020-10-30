Edge's Best, Worst and Most Infamous Moments in WWE Career

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Edge celebrates his 47th birthday Friday, and while there have been others, this year's milestone is significant because it marks his first since returning to a job he was certain had passed him by.

A Hall of Famer, multi-time world champion, WrestleMania headliner and icon of the Ruthless Aggression Era, he accomplished everything he could between the ropes before his dream job was ripped from him by injury in 2011.

Healed and unexpectedly back in the ring, he has set his sights on creating matches and moments that will only further cement his legacy while entertaining an audience of old and new fans alike.

As he celebrates his special day, relive these best, worst and most infamous moments of his legendary career...to this point.