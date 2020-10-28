Video Reveals Falcons' Matt Ryan Warned Todd Gurley Not to Score TD vs. Lions

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan told running back Todd Gurley multiple times not to score on a late handoff as the offense tried to run out the clock against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Footage from Inside the NFL shows Ryan in the huddle instructing Gurley to get the first down and then slide before reaching the end zone as the running back nods his head in agreement.

At that point, the Falcons trailed 16-14 with just over a minute left. The club needed to simply run the clock down and kick a field goal when Gurley broke the plane of the end zone on a 10-yard run. A two-point conversion gave Atlanta a 22-16 lead but also gave the ball back to the Lions.

Detroit used the next 1:04 of game time to run eight plays and march 75 yards downfield where tight end T.J. Hockenson cashed in on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford. Matt Prater's point-after attempt sealed the 23-22 victory for Detroit with no time remaining.

It was an epic gaffe from the veteran Gurley, who tried to slow his momentum before reaching the goal line but couldn't stop himself from scoring. Instead of picking up their second win of the season, Atlanta dropped to 1-6 with the loss as Detroit moved to 3-3 on the year.