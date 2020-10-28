    Bears' Nick Foles Says He Will Clear Air with Matt Nagy After MNF Comments

    Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles (9) throws against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.
    Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

    Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles wants to clear the air with his head coach. 

    "If you're married, you know it turns into something it shouldn't be," he said of Brian Griese's comments during the ESPN broadcast of Chicago's loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, per Chris Emma of 670 The Score. "That wisdom made me realize, hey, I'm going to go talk to Coach Nagy. I have a great relationship with him."

    Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times noted Griese said Foles revealed he sometimes knows plays head coach Matt Nagy calls are not going to work before the Chicago offense even runs them because he won't have enough time for them to develop.

    It should be noted that after the game Foles said, "That was definitely a miscommunication with Brian [Griese] and I," per Adam Hoge of NBC Sports Chicago.

    Nagy addressed the situation Wednesday as well and said he talked to Foles, per Emma. "We are in such a good spot with our relationship. It's very, very healthy. ... But I always want to know what Nick's thinking."

    Despite the "healthy" conversations between coach and quarterback, the offense is a significant problem for the 5-2 Bears.

    They did not score an offensive touchdown during the 24-10 loss to the Rams, don't have enough explosive playmakers outside of Allen Robinson, struggle in the rushing attack and are consistently out-schemed.

    In fact, Chicago's offense has failed to reach 21 points in 24 of the 40 games that Nagy has been the head coach, which is an alarming number considering he was brought in as an offensive guru.

    The team is wasting a formidable defense that is in win-now mode with players such as Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks and Eddie Jackson, and its offense makes it much more of a pretender than a legitimate contender even with five wins through the first seven contests.

    With games remaining against the New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans and two potentially pivotal divisional matchups with the Green Bay Packers, Chicago could find itself outside the playoff picture in the near future if the offense doesn't figure things out quickly.

