    Vikings' Cameron Dantzler Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List Ahead of Packers Game

    Tyler Conway October 28, 2020
    Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler (27) defends during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Minneapolis.
    The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Cameron Dantzler on the COVID-19/reserve list Wednesday.

    Dantzler has recorded 24 tackles in four games played this season. The NFL implemented the COVID list of any player who tests positive or in known contact with someone who has contracted the virus.

    No positive tests for the Vikings have been announced.

    Minnesota travels to Green Bay for a divisional matchup against the Packers on Sunday, so it's unlikely Dantzler will be available for that game. It's possible he could return for a Nov. 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions if he contracted the virus and is able to test negative in consecutive days between now and then.

    First-round pick Jeff Gladney will likely step into the lineup with Dantzler out. Gladney has been outplayed by his fellow rookie to this point in the 2020 season, so the Vikings secondary could take a hit in coverage. 

