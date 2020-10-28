    Carlos Dunlap Reportedly Told to Stay Home by Bengals Amid Trade Rumors

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 28, 2020

    Cincinnati Bengals' Carlos Dunlap (96) walks off the field following an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    The Cincinnati Bengals reportedly told defensive end Carlos Dunlap to stay home Wednesday while they continue to explore trade options ahead of next Tuesday's deadline.

    Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the news.

                                

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Bengals’ awards in 34-37 loss to Browns in Week 7

      Bengals’ awards in 34-37 loss to Browns in Week 7
      Cincinnati Bengals logo
      Cincinnati Bengals

      Bengals’ awards in 34-37 loss to Browns in Week 7

      Cincy Jungle
      via Cincy Jungle

      Silver lining: Bengals tanking into top-10 pick again

      Silver lining: Bengals tanking into top-10 pick again
      Cincinnati Bengals logo
      Cincinnati Bengals

      Silver lining: Bengals tanking into top-10 pick again

      Chris Roling
      via Bengals Wire

      Bengals Host Three OL on Tryouts Ahead of Week 8

      Bengals Host Three OL on Tryouts Ahead of Week 8
      Cincinnati Bengals logo
      Cincinnati Bengals

      Bengals Host Three OL on Tryouts Ahead of Week 8

      Chris Roling
      via Bengals Wire

      Burrow ROY Odds Have Great Value

      Joe Burrow sits at +220 to win the award despite passing for 300+ yards in 5 of his 7 games

      Burrow ROY Odds Have Great Value
      Cincinnati Bengals logo
      Cincinnati Bengals

      Burrow ROY Odds Have Great Value

      theduel.com
      via theduel.com