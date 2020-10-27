Marlins to Provide 2000 Meals on Election Day for 'Feed the Polls' Initiative

Brett Davis/Associated Press

The Miami Marlins are partnering with cultural and community platform UNKNWN to provide 2,000 meals at some Miami-area polling places in Liberty City and Little Havana on Election Day next week.

According to MLB.com's Joe Frisaro, UNKNWN is selling custom Marlins T-shirts this week at its retail store in Miami and online at both UNKWN.com and the Marlins' auction site. Sales of the shirt will benefit the Marlins' "Feed The Polls" initiative.

The Marlins are also auctioning off several items, such as customized sneakers and game-worn jerseys:

Marlins Vice President of Experience and Innovation Michael Shaw said the following about the "Feed The Polls" initiative and the Marlins' partnership with UNKWN:

"We continue to stand with our community during this critical time, recognizing that amazing things can be accomplished when we are united. We are excited to partner with UNKNWN, who shares our passion in making an impact across South Florida as we focus on social justice, racial equality and the importance of voting. This initiative will help provide healthy meals for some of our at-risk community members and hopefully remove a point of friction as voters participate on Election Day."

UNKWN was co-founded in 2011 by Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who has played a significant role in increasing voter awareness ahead of the presidential election Nov. 3.

Notably, James and his More Than A Vote organization partnered with the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition to fight against disenfranchisement in Florida.

Specifically, More Than A Vote and the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition raised funds to help Florida residents with past felony convictions pay fines and fees so they can vote in next week's election.

Now, the Marlins are raising awareness as well on the heels of one of the most successful seasons in franchise history, as they went 31-29, reached the playoffs for only the third time ever and knocked off the Chicago Cubs in the National League Wild Card Series.