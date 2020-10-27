Jon Jones Says He's Still UFC's GOAT After Khabib's Win vs. Gaethje, Retirement

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Jon Jones argued he's the greatest fighter in UFC history after Khabib Nurmagomedov retired with a 29-0 record following his victory over Justin Gaethje on Saturday.

Jones (26-1, one no-contest), posted a video (via TMZ Sports) pointing toward his number of wins in title fights as a stark advantage over Khabib in the GOAT conversation.

"I'm talking to all you Khabib fans out there," Jones said. "... Fifteen world titles to your guy's four? And you guys are really talking about who's the best fighter ever? You guys are joking, right? Fifteen to four. Are you guys kidding me?"

