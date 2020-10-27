    Jon Jones Says He's Still UFC's GOAT After Khabib's Win vs. Gaethje, Retirement

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 27, 2020

    Jon Jones goes through his pre-fight routine in the ring before a light heavyweight mixed martial arts bout against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
    Michael Wyke/Associated Press

    Jon Jones argued he's the greatest fighter in UFC history after Khabib Nurmagomedov retired with a 29-0 record following his victory over Justin Gaethje on Saturday.

    Jones (26-1, one no-contest), posted a video (via TMZ Sports) pointing toward his number of wins in title fights as a stark advantage over Khabib in the GOAT conversation.

    "I'm talking to all you Khabib fans out there," Jones said. "... Fifteen world titles to your guy's four? And you guys are really talking about who's the best fighter ever? You guys are joking, right? Fifteen to four. Are you guys kidding me?"

                              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

