Jon Jones Vacates UFC Light Heavyweight Title: 'It's Been an Amazing Journey'

Jon Jones is no longer the UFC light heavyweight champion.

He announced on Twitter that he will vacate the title:

"It's officially up for grabs," Jones wrote on Monday. "It's been an amazing journey, sincere thank you to all my competition, UFC and most importantly you fans."

Jones also followed up with another tweet that explained, "The last I spoke with UFC about my salary there was no negotiating. If that ever changes, I'd love to come back and compete again as a heavyweight. Until then, I'll be enjoying UFC as a fan and doing my best to take care of my family and community."

He also said he will remain in the testing pool in the near future "in good faith."

Mike Bohn of USA Today's MMA Junkie explained there was "some mounting frustration" between Jones and the UFC of late. The fighter won in controversial style over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February and then suggested he should move up to heavyweight to fight Francis Ngannou.

Jones also believed he should make more money to move up weight classes and would step away if he couldn't come to an agreement with UFC.

According to Steven Marrocco of MMA Fighting, UFC President Dana White said Jones will not get the next chance at the heavyweight title following Stipe Miocic's win over Daniel Cormier.

However, White notably did not close the door on Jones fighting at the heavyweight level in the future.

"Francis has been out there destroying everybody, and if you look at how long ago it was that he got that title shot, he's worked his way back," White said. "It belongs to Francis Ngannou. But yeah, Jon Jones going to heavyweight is very interesting."