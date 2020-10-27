Bears' Matt Nagy Addresses Nick Foles Relationship, Play-Calling After Rams Loss

Brian Westerholt/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears have a number of offensive problems, ranging from quarterback play to the offensive line to the play-calling from head coach Matt Nagy.

ESPN broadcaster Brian Griese highlighted some of those issues with an anecdote during Chicago's 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, revealing that Nick Foles said he sometimes knows one of Nagy's plays won't work as soon as it is called because he won't have enough time to run it, per Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times.

"We've never had that conversation," Nagy said after the game, per Lieser. "I don't know. You'll have [to ask Foles]. ... Nick and I have a pretty good relationship and he hasn't said that. I'm sure he'll explain what he meant by that."

For his part, Foles said "That was definitely a miscommunication with Brian [Griese] and I," per Adam Hoge of NBC Sports Chicago.

Monday's loss was about as bad as it gets for an offense.

The offensive line couldn't protect against Aaron Donald and Co. and allowed four sacks and far more pressure. The Bears never established a rushing attack with David Montgomery averaging 3.4 yards per attempt and Cordarrelle Patterson tallying one yard on three carries.

Foles was particularly poor and threw two ugly interceptions, one of which came in the end zone when the offense was finally moving down the field. He also missed a wide-open Darnell Mooney on a play that could have been a touchdown and targeted star Allen Robinson II just four times, all of which were caught.

Rams head coach Sean McVay also coached circles around Nagy, designing schemes to roll Jared Goff away from the pressure of Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks, using wide receiver sweeps to freeze the second line of the defense and putting his team in the best position to win by taking advantage of that hesitation with a hard-nosed rushing attack in the second half.

Chicago seemingly continued to run right at Donald, ran a poorly designed toss play to Patterson on a 4th-and-1 opportunity and had Foles running to his left and throwing across his body on the costly interception in the end zone.

The Bears are still in ideal playoff position at 5-2, but they have been winning games largely because of their defense and with unlikely comebacks.

Los Angeles may have exposed them as illegitimate contenders, and now the dynamic between Nagy, Foles and the offensive line is under the spotlight.