Best Landing Spots for NBA's Most Rumored Trade Targets

Jrue Holiday's chances of being traded took a hit when the New Orleans Pelicans hired Stan Van Gundy to be their next head coach. It's hard to imagine SVG would have considered the Pels job if any of the pre-hire interview processes included the terms "teardown" or "youth movement."

Still, Holiday spent much of this past season in trade talks, which accelerated following the Pelicans' disappointing close to the season. With one more fully guaranteed year on his deal prior to a $27.1 million player option in 2021-22, Holiday's contract status and age (he's 30 on a team built around prospects in their early 20s) mean he still belongs in this discussion.

At 6'3", Holiday may not seem like an ideal fit on a Golden State Warriors team in need of wing depth. Please broaden your positional thinking; Holiday is a proven shutdown artist against both guard spots and most small forwards, and a player's position is best defined by the matchups he can guard. Let's also not forget that Klay Thompson will make his return from an ACL tear this season. If he's not quite spry enough to stick with the point guards he used to check (saving the less taxing matchup for Stephen Curry), Holiday's services will be in demand for that role too.

Another glaring hole on Golden State's roster: backup point guard.

Holiday would obviously be a starter, but he could slide over to replace Curry at the 1 when the two-time MVP needs a break. The minutes with Curry off the floor would see Holiday running the show, but there would also be real value in letting Holiday spend more time on the ball with Curry, thus unlocking the NBA's most devastating off-ball threat.

The Warriors have posed many challenges to defenses over the years, but one they haven't had the opportunity to exploit often involves Curry and Thompson sprinting in circles away from the ball while a genuinely capable guard operates the offense.

Holiday would get a chance to win at the highest level with the Warriors, something he hasn't experienced in his career. He wouldn't be asked to function as a primary creator and could instead thrive as the highest of high-end glue guys, filling in the gaps wherever necessary. With free agency potentially coming as soon as next offseason, Holiday could inflate his value by standing out on a team that could reach the Finals.

A good fit absolutely anywhere, Holiday works best with the Warriors because they have the greatest need for what he provides. And the biggest platform to showcase his talents.