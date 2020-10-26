    Red Sox Rumors: Yankees' Carlos Mendoza Spoke with BOS About Manager Job

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 26, 2020
    New York Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza prior to a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    Adam Hunger/Associated Press

    The Boston Red Sox reportedly recently discussed their managerial opening with New York Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza.

    George A. King III of the New York Post wrote that Mendoza has also discussed the Detroit Tigers' opening.

    The Red Sox are looking to replace Ron Roenicke, whom they fired in September after an ugly 24-36 season. Roenicke took over the job after Boston fired Alex Cora for his part in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal.

    Mendoza, 40, spent more than a decade playing minor league baseball before making the transition to being a coach. He's since worked his way through the Yankees' system, joining the Charleston RiverDogs in 2010 and slowly ascending to the role of bench coach under Aaron Boone last offseason.

    As King noted, there has been talk about Cora, who was well regarded by the Red Sox, returning to Boston. The 45-year-old will not be eligible to interview for the position (or any job in baseball) until after the conclusion of the World Series.

    It's possible Mendoza's interview is little more than due diligence on Boston's part before rehiring the guy they never wanted to fire.

    However, if Mendoza wows team brass enough, the Red Sox might wind up pilfering a valuable coach from their biggest rival.

