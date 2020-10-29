ONE Inside the Matrix Fight Card: How to Watch, Stream Info and Predictions

ONE Championship

ONE Championship: Inside the Matrix is this Friday, Oct. 30, and it features four title bouts between some of their top fighters.

Headlining the event is middleweight world champion Aung La N Sang taking on undefeated Reinier de Ridder. The co-main event features lightweight world champion Christian Lee defending his belt for the first time against 14-0 Iuri Lapicus.

Preceding the two headliners is featherweight world champion Martin Nguyen facing former TUF contestant Thanh Le and women's strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan rematching Tiffany Teo after their four-round battle nearly three years ago.

Where and How to Watch

ONE: Inside the Matrix is 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, Oct. 30

Those in the U.S. can watch the event for free on B/R Live and the B/R app.

Full Card

• Aung La N Sang (26-10) vs. Reinier de Ridder (12-0)

• Christian Lee (13-3) vs. Iuri Lapicus (14-0)

• Martin Nguyen (13-3) vs. Thanh Le (11-2)

• Xiong Jing Nan (14-2) vs. Tiffany Teo (9-1)

• Eduard Folayang (22-9) vs. Tony Caruso (7-1)

• Ritu Phogat (2-0) vs. Nou Srey Pov (1-1)

Does Aung La N Sang hand Reinier de Ridder his first defeat?

Sang has looked invincible at times in his three years as champion. He's decimated the three heaviest divisions at ONE, earning the middleweight and light heavyweight world titles before knocking out world heavyweight champion Brandon Vera in his previous fight a year ago.

Now he goes up against perhaps his toughest opponent yet when he defends his middleweight crown against undefeated De Ridder. The Dutchman is 3-0 at ONE and is a submission specialist, a different kind of opponent for Sang, who is used to the striking prowess of ONE's heavier fighters. De Ridder defeated fellow contender Leandro Ataides to earn a shot at Sang.

The 35-year-old champion might just be the pound-for-pound strongest fighter at ONE though, and it's tough to imagine De Ridder will have much success taking this fight down to the mat while also avoiding massive punches from Sang.

Prediction: Sang wins by KO in Round 2

Will Christian Lee stake his claim as the ONE lightweight GOAT?

It's rare to consider a 22-year-old as the greatest of all time in any promotion or division of MMA, but Christian Lee has quickly made that kind of impression at ONE.

After a terrific 2019 that saw him win the lightweight world championship from Shinya Aoki and defeat Saygid Arslanaliev in the lightweight world grand prix final after taking the fight on two week's notice, it's hard not to classify Lee as the best ONE lightweight of all time.

He could, however, convince any doubters by defeating 14-0 Iuri Lapicus on Friday. The 25-year-old Moldovan is only 2-0 at ONE, but he won both matches in convincing fashion and impressively submitted former featherweight world champion Marat Gafurov in his previous bout.

However, the submission expertise of Lapicus is going to have a tough time against the sheer strength of Lee, whose confidence in submission defense will be high after defeating Aoki, one of the best grapplers in the world.

Prediction: Lee wins via unanimous decision

Can a former TUF contestant win ONE gold?

The Ultimate Fighter Season 22 contestant Thanh Le, who is 3-0 with the promotion since joining last year, now steps into the biggest spotlight of his career when he takes on featherweight world champion Martin Nguyen.



This has potential to be the fight of the night as Le and Nguyen are both prolific strikers who look for the knockout at all times.

As Le told Bleacher Report, he's eager for the "chess match" that he and Nguyen are going to have inside the cage.

"He's really good at counter fighting," Le said. "He times his counters in different ways so you can't really get a beat on when he's going to drop that right hand on you. It's cool to see from the outside, and it's going to be really cool to problem-solve that in the cage in front of him, but another thing he likes to do is set up camp in front of you, and one thing I like to do is not hang out in one spot. Those two things are going to battle each other.

"I like to move a lot and dance around the cage and walk him into my shots and traps. I don't know that he's faced someone who's tried to do things like that on the grand scale that I'm going to do it. We'll find out on Oct. 30 if he'll be able to handle the cadence and complications I bring."

It should be an intriguing contest between Nguyen's counter striking and Le's evasiveness. The first fighter to make a mistake might just pay the ultimate price.

Prediction: Nguyen wins by TKO in Round 3