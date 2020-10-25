    Baker Mayfield Dedicates Browns' Win to Odell Beckham Jr. After WR's Knee Injury

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IOctober 25, 2020

    CORRECTS TO FIRST HALF - Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) is helped off the field in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    The Cleveland Browns defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 37-34 without wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who hurt his left knee on the second snap of Cleveland's first possession. But after throwing for 297 yards and five touchdowns on 22-of-28 passing, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield dedicated the victory to him.

    "A win is a win," Mayfield wrote in an Instagram post after the game. "That one was for you 13."

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Beckham will have an MRI on Monday morning but is "feared to have suffered a major knee injury."

    Jarvis Landry co-leads the Browns in receiving, with 367 yards on 29 receptions, though he has yet to find the end zone through seven games. Rashard Higgins, who has appeared in five games and totaled two touchdowns and 163 yards on 11 receptions, is the next most productive wideout for the 5-2 Browns.

