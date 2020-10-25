    Pat Riley: Lakers' Title Win Will Always Have Asterisk Due to Heat's Injuries

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 25, 2020

    Miami Heat president Pat Riley watches before an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    If you ask nearly every person in the NBA, they will tell you there is no such thing as an asterisked championship.

    Pat Riley apparently disagrees.

    The Miami Heat president said the Los Angeles Lakers' title carries an asterisk because Miami was without Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo was limited for most of the series. 

    "I would like to see what it would be like with everybody whole. We'll get our chance again. The Lakers have the greatest player in the game today in LeBron [James] and Anthony Davis," Riley told Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. "They beat us fair and square. They were the best team. But there's always going to be asterisk, that caveat. If we had Bam and Goran, Goran was our leading scorer in the playoffs, at 100 percent, it could have gone to seven games or whatever."

