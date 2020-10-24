Clemson's Dabo Swinney Calls Out Negative Media Questions After Syracuse Win

Ken Ruinard/Associated Press

The No. 1 Clemson Tigers struggled to put away the one-win Syracuse Orange on Saturday, leading just 27-21 late in the third quarter before winning 47-21 after scoring 20 straight points.

After the game, head coach Dabo Swinney expressed displeasure with questions he perceived as "negative" following his 6-0 team's victory.

ESPN's Andrea Adelson provided the quotes:

"I just want to make sure I'm at the right press conference here. We did win the game, I think. Am I in the right spot? You don't usually score 47 points if you don't have the right energy. We made some mistakes. It's not energy when you don't make a certain play, or snap the ball over a head. Just didn't execute, but at the end of the day, it's not easy to win.

"There's a lot of teams out there that would have lost this game with some of the mistakes that we made. We won the game by almost four touchdowns. I'm not getting any questions about 'Proud of you guys for winning the game.' It's a lot of negative questions. You're not going to get any negative stuff from me."

Grace Raynor of The Athletic, who covers Clemson, tweeted about Swinney's comments afterward:

One can look at this game from a glass-half-full or -half-empty perspective.

The optimistic side would point to Clemson dominating the first and fourth quarters en route to outscoring Syracuse 30-0 during those 15-minute frames.

The pessimistic side would focus on ugly second and third quarters, which included a pick-six of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, five straight drives that ended without points and Syracuse possessing the ball down just 27-21 late in the third quarter with a chance to take the lead.

Clemson did win by 26 points and was never in serious danger of losing, but the Tigers ultimately struggled to put away a one-win team at home.

For whatever reason, Syracuse has proved to be a thorn in Clemson's side. The Orange beat the Tigers 27-23 for Clemson's only regular-season loss in 2017. In 2018, Syracuse nearly picked off Clemson on the road before losing 27-23 during a year where the Tigers won the national championship.

Clemson didn't have issues against the Orange in 2019 (41-6 win), but that wasn't the case in 2020.

The Tigers, like any other great team, are not immune to subpar games.

The difference between Clemson and other teams is that the Tigers have been able to rebound and excel after such performances.

The Tigers ran the table throughout 2018 despite the Syracuse loss and reached the College Football Playoff National Championship in 2020 despite nearly losing to a 7-6 North Carolina team 21-20 in September 2019.

Ultimately, this Clemson team is still undefeated and holds a point differential of plus-199 through six wins. This matchup could simply be a blip on the radar en route to Swinney's third national title.

The 6-0 Clemson Tigers will host Boston College on Oct. 31 at noon ET.