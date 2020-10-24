Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin Retweets Tweet Saying SEC Referees Are 'Atrocious'

Thomas Graning/Associated Press

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin apparently wasn't too happy with the officiating during his team's 35-28 loss to Auburn on Saturday.

After the Rebels dropped to 1-4 this season, Kiffin retweeted a tweet that called SEC referees "atrocious."

Kiffin's retweet likely stems from a kickoff late in the fourth quarter right after Jerrion Ealy capped off the Rebels' 77-yard touchdown drive to help put them up 28-27.

Auburn kick returner Shaun Shivers appeared to touch the ball with his fingertips before it rolled into the end zone and was covered by Tylan Knight for what would have been an Ole Miss touchdown. The officials didn't review the play and ruled it a touchback.

Both defenses forced three-and-outs on the next two possessions. Auburn took a 35-28 lead on Seth Williams' 58-yard touchdown and ensuing two-point conversion with 1:11 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Ole Miss got one last attempt to tie the score after getting down to Auburn's 29-yard line, but Matt Corral crossed the line of scrimmage before throwing a pass that wound up being intercepted by Jordyn Peters as time expired.