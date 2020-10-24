Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies Out 6-8 Weeks with Ankle Ligament Injury

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

Bayern Munich announced left back Alphonso Davies is expected to miss at least six weeks after suffering a ligament injury in his right ankle during Saturday's match against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Davies was injured and removed from the fixture after just three minutes. He was replaced by Lucas Hernandez. Bayern won 5-0.

The 19-year-old Canada international was making his first start since Oct. 15 against Duren in the DFB-Pokal. Hernandez was in the starting XI for a Bundesliga win over Arminia Bielefeld and a Champions League triumph over Atletico Madrid.

Bayern manager Hansi Flick said the lineup change wasn't as much a demotion for Davies as it was a chance for the teenage sensation to "recharge."

"For a young player like Alphonso Davies, it's not easy due to the sheer number of games last season and the short preseason," Flick told reporters. "We've deliberately given him the time to recharge—mentally and physically—and that's what he's been doing."

Teammate Thomas Muller wished the defender the best during his recovery:

Hernandez should draw a vast majority of the starts at left back over the next two months.

Davies is a strong bet to regain his starting role once healthy.