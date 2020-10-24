    Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies Out 6-8 Weeks with Ankle Ligament Injury

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 24, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Bayern's Alphonso Davies controls the ball during the 1st round German Soccer Cup match between FC Bayern Munich and FC Duren, at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/ Matthias Schrader)
    Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

    Bayern Munich announced left back Alphonso Davies is expected to miss at least six weeks after suffering a ligament injury in his right ankle during Saturday's match against Eintracht Frankfurt.

    Davies was injured and removed from the fixture after just three minutes. He was replaced by Lucas Hernandez. Bayern won 5-0.

    The 19-year-old Canada international was making his first start since Oct. 15 against Duren in the DFB-Pokal. Hernandez was in the starting XI for a Bundesliga win over Arminia Bielefeld and a Champions League triumph over Atletico Madrid.

    Bayern manager Hansi Flick said the lineup change wasn't as much a demotion for Davies as it was a chance for the teenage sensation to "recharge."

    "For a young player like Alphonso Davies, it's not easy due to the sheer number of games last season and the short preseason," Flick told reporters. "We've deliberately given him the time to recharge—mentally and physically—and that's what he's been doing."

    Teammate Thomas Muller wished the defender the best during his recovery:

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Hernandez should draw a vast majority of the starts at left back over the next two months.

    Davies is a strong bet to regain his starting role once healthy.

    Related

      Ramos Leads Madrid to Clasico Win

      Ramos Leads Madrid to Clasico Win
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Ramos Leads Madrid to Clasico Win

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Lewy Hat-Trick, Sane Screamer Clinch 5-0 Bayern Win

      Lewy Hat-Trick, Sane Screamer Clinch 5-0 Bayern Win
      FC Bayern Munich logo
      FC Bayern Munich

      Lewy Hat-Trick, Sane Screamer Clinch 5-0 Bayern Win

      Goal
      via Goal

      VAR Gives Madrid Penalty, Ramos Converts

      🎥 (US only)

      VAR Gives Madrid Penalty, Ramos Converts
      World Football logo
      World Football

      VAR Gives Madrid Penalty, Ramos Converts

      beIN SPORTS USA
      via beIN SPORTS USA

      Guardiola Confirms New Injury for Aguero

      Guardiola Confirms New Injury for Aguero
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Guardiola Confirms New Injury for Aguero

      via Manchester Evening News