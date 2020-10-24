World Series 2020: Odds, Prop Bets, Score Prediction for Dodgers vs. Rays Game 4

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers hold the upper hand in most aspects of the World Series.

Dave Roberts' team has scored seven more runs, recorded five more hits and turned in better pitching performances than the Tampa Bay Rays.

Los Angeles appears to have an advantage in Game 4 with lefty Julio Urias taking the hill, but there is one hitter in the Tampa Bay lineup who has thrived against left-handed pitchers.

World Series Game 4 Odds

Money Line: Los Angeles Dodgers (-177); Tampa Bay (+150)

Over/Under: 8

Run Line: Los Angeles (-1.5; -105); Tampa Bay (+1.5; -114)

Prop Bet Predictions

Max Muncy Hits (Over 0.5; -137)

Max Muncy has been one of the most successful and patient hitters in the Fall Classic. The left-hander has reached base through four hits and three walks and has solid splits against both types of pitchers.

Muncy put up a .683 OPS, eight home runs and 17 RBI against right-handed pitchers in the regular season. He starts Game 4 against Tampa righty Ryan Yarbrough.

If the Rays use a left-handed hurler to match up with Muncy in the latter innings, he should do fine as well. Muncy produced a .785 OPS against southpaws and had a batting average of .239 compared to .169 versus right-handed hurlers.

Muncy's prop is available at a better price than the three hitters at the top of the Dodgers order. Mookie Betts, Corey Seager and Justin Turner all sit at -200 or more to record a hit.

Brandon Lowe RBI (Over 0.5; +175)

Brandon Lowe was the breakout star of Game 2, and he could find some success in a favorable matchup against Urias in Game 4. The left-handed hitter possessed a 1.137 OPS and .720 slugging percentage versus southpaws in the regular season.

You may be hesitant to select Lowe on prop bets since he is 2-of-13 in the series, but those two hits were long balls. He hit six home runs in 50 at-bats against left-handed opponents in the regular season and could flash power once more versus Urias.

Even if he does not hit a home run, Lowe could find himself in run-producing opportunities if the bottom third of the Rays order reaches base. Kevin Kiermaier and Willy Adames both have two hits in the series, and Kiermaier also reached base by way of a walk.

If those players reach base, Lowe could be in a perfect spot to drive in a run or two from the No. 2 spot in the Tampa Bay order.

Score Prediction

Los Angeles 5, Tampa Bay 3

Even though Tampa Bay has some nice bats in its order, it has not been able to produce on a consistent basis against the Los Angeles pitching staff.

Urias' low concession record in the postseason could again keep the Rays bats quiet in the first half of the game. The southpaw has allowed a single earned run in his four postseason appearances in 2020.

The Rays likely will not be shut out because they have been able to get runs off some of Los Angeles' relievers, with Randy Arozarena's ninth-inning home run off Kenley Jansen in Game 3 the latest example.

Los Angeles, though, has proved it can hit any of Tampa Bay's top arms, and it should do some damage during Yarbrough's innings Saturday.

Five Dodgers have three or more hits, and nine different players drove in a run over the first three games. Until Tampa Bay proves it can silence the Dodgers bats for a whole game, it is hard to pick against the National League champions.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.

