    Report: Washington's Dwayne Haskins Fined $4,833 for COVID-19 Rule Violation

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 23, 2020

    Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Landover, Md. The Baltimore Ravens won 31-17. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
    Steve Helber/Associated Press

    Dwayne Haskins has been fined by the Washington Football Team for violating the team's COVID-19 protocols.

    Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Haskins' $4,833 fine stems from making a reservation for a family friend at the team's hotel for last week's game against the New York Giants

    Schefter noted Washington could have fined Haskins up to $14,650 for the violation.

    Under the NFL's COVID-19 rules, teams traveling for road games are only allowed a maximum of 70 people in the party, including players, coaches and gameday personnel. 

    Rules also prohibit any member of the traveling party from leaving their hotel room and no outside visitors are allowed in rooms. 

    Haskins hasn't played for Washington since Week 4. The Ohio State alum began this season as their starting quarterback, but was benched in favor of Kyle Allen after the team got off to a 1-3 start. 

    The No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, Haskins has completed 59.6 percent of his attempts for 2,304 yards with 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 13 career games. 

     

