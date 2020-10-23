Tony Ferguson Slams Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier: 'They're Both B---hes'

John Locher/Associated Press

UFC star Tony Ferguson took aim at both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier on Thursday ahead of their potential fight in January.

In an interview with MMAFighting.com's Damon Martin, Ferguson said: "They're both b---hes. They want to play their f--king grab ass game and go play boxing. We don't play MMA. This is completely different. You guys don't want to play this kind of ball league."

Ferguson and Poirier were negotiating to fight at UFC 254 this weekend, but the fight didn't come to fruition after Poirier and the UFC couldn't come to terms. Ferguson then turned down the opportunity to face Michael Chandler at the event.

Since the fight fell apart, McGregor announced that he had agreed to face Poirier on Jan. 23 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. With Poirier seemingly moving on to a different opponent, Ferguson hasn't taken kindly to being left out.

Ferguson lamented the fact that he was supposed to be part of the UFC 254 card, but will instead be forced to watch from home:

"I'm supposed to fight this weekend. Right now, I've even got my hoodie on. I'm supposed to be weighing in today or weigh-in this morning. Your body doesn't know when you lost a fight.

"So technically we were getting ready for this fight outside of the things from the Dustin Poirier saga I call it. With him taking Conor's money and his thing for the fight. He doesn't want to fight me. That's why I wanted the fight because in the rankings that's what it is. Conor's inactive. He's been inactive for a very long time."

Ferguson has been the victim of some tough luck in recent months dating back to his scheduled fight against UFC Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 249.

UFC 249 was originally supposed to take place in April and be headlined by Khabib vs. Ferguson, but it was moved to May and changed to Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje since Khabib could not travel to the United States for the fight because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gaethje beat Ferguson to become the interim UFC Lightweight champion, and he will fight Nurmagomedov for the title at UFC 254 on Saturday.

The 25-4 Ferguson was then unable to secure a fight against Poirier, which had to be particularly frustrating since the winner likely would have been in line to challenge the winner of Khabib vs. Gaethje.

McGregor retired from MMA after beating Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone at UFC 246 in January, but it was widely expected that he would be back at some point.

If McGregor vs. Poirier does happen in January as has been discussed, it could be the winner of that bout who faces either Khabib or Gaethje.

Ferguson may not be in line for a title fight any time soon despite his sparkling record, which is likely a tough pill to swallow, as he has never fought for anything more than an interim title during his successful UFC career.