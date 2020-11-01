Best Options to Fill Out Raw and SmackDown WWE Survivor Series 2020 Teams

3 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Assuming Daniel Bryan and Dolph Ziggler don't get second chances, SmackDown still has a few Superstars worthy of representing the brand as part of its men's team.



It's unlikely Tucker will find his way on to Team Raw. With that in mind, it would be better to leave Otis off of SmackDown's lineup. Ideally, WWE will book Otis vs. Tucker on the Kickoff as a bonus Raw vs. SmackDown match.

The family drama with Dominik, Rey Mysterio, Murphy and Seth Rollins is far too messy to justify putting any of them on the team. The last thing SmackDown needs is distractions.

While Chad Gable has some renewed vigor after dropping the ridiculous Shorty G name, he's in a losing pattern. He could have turned things around, or it could be worthless hype. He's too risky a pick.

Sadly, Apollo Crews doesn't have momentum on his side. Nor does Robert Roode. Kalisto isn't exactly in the upper echelons, either.

The real contenders for the three spots would be Aleister Black, Big E, King Corbin and Lars Sullivan. Picking which one of those is cut is a tough task.

Big E should be on the team. He has six years of team experience in The New Day and would help to keep spirits up and bring power to the table.

Corbin is the exact opposite to Big E as far as morale goes. He doesn't get along with anyone. However, he's shown he can align with Ziggler, Roode and others in the past, so he's a worthwhile keep who could nullify Sheamus at least.

Sullivan would be the most dominant of the bunch, but he's a loose cannon. Then again, so is Black, who doesn't get along with Kevin Owens.

Between those two, it depends on which person SmackDown feels can be more controlled. Is Sullivan's size more beneficial to take out Raw before he goes off the rails, or is Black easier to wrangle?

Given Sullivan recently spoke to Corey Graves about how he's had a lifetime of not getting along with others, there's too much of a risk he would attack all his teammates, rather than Black, who might simply go after Owens.

SmackDown's team is probably doomed to lose, but if the blue brand wants to stand the best chance of winning, the lineup should be Owens, Uso, Big E, Corbin and Black.