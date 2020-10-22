Shaquille O'Neal Believes Clippers Should Trade Paul George for 2 'Good' Players

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Kawhi Leonard won a championship when he was with the Toronto Raptors but lost in the second round of the playoffs with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal believes the Clippers should trade Paul George for multiple "good" role players so they can better emulate the situation Leonard had with the Raptors.

"You gotta use [George] to get two good solid players because I need Kawhi to be the man," O'Neal said on "The Big Podcast with Shaq" (h/t TMZ Sports). "See Kawhi, I don't want Kawhi to delegate. See, when Kawhi was with Toronto he knew he was the man. Everybody knew he was the man. Now you got one guy that thinks he's the man and one guy that is the man."

O'Neal won four championships during his legendary career, although it should be noted they came with fellow stars Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade and not just with solid role players.

The Clippers were the biggest disappointment in the league this season.

Despite having two stars in Leonard and George, a talented supporting cast featuring Lou Williams, Patrick Beverley, Montrezl Harrell and others, and an established head coach in Doc Rivers, they blew a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets in the second round and failed to seal a showdown with the eventual champions Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

At least in O'Neal's eyes, trading George—who shot 4-of-16 with five turnovers in L.A.'s Game 7 loss to the Nuggets—will help correct that failure in 2020-21.