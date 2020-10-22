Cowboys' Sean Lee, Chidobe Awuzie Designated for Return from IR After Injuries

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys are working toward a return for cornerback Chidobe Awuzie and linebacker Sean Lee, who have both entered the 21-day practice window after stints on injured reserve, the team announced Thursday.

The pair can be activated at any point within the three-week window, and the Cowboys will be forced to make room on their active roster upon their return.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.