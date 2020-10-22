Ranking the Heisman Favorites Heading into Week 8

0 of 6

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Trevor Lawrence remains atop the Heisman Trophy watch list, but Alabama quarterback Mac Jones is closing the gap.

And in Week 8, a familiar name is ready to join the race. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields will make his season debut Saturday afternoon when the Buckeyes host Nebraska.

As we've noted previously, these rankings are subject to change more than usual. What's the best way to compare players with three appearance to those with five? It's an ongoing, imperfect process that is unique to the 2020 season.

While the order is based on actual production, it's meant to reflect an "if voting ended today" mindset. As a result, Heisman trends and players' reputations were considered, too.