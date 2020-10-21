NBA Mock Draft 2020: Analyzing Tyrell Terry and Fringe-Lottery Sleeper Prospects

Young Kwak/Associated Press

The NBA draft lottery isn't typically rich with surprises, but it catches even the best studied analysts off guard every now and then.

Draft junkies can surely still hear the echo of Bill Simmons' infamous "Whoa!" reaction to the Cleveland Cavaliers' selection of Anthony Bennett first overall in 2013. On a much lesser scale, the Phoenix Suns shocked everyone when they grabbed Cameron Johnson at No. 11 in 2019.

Since the current draft class is without a consensus top prospect, this year seems as likely as any to keep everyone on their toes. As one executive recently told B/R's Jonathan Wasserman, this talent grab could be "one of the wildest, most unpredictable drafts in over 20 years."

That's good news for hoop heads who enjoy expecting the unexpected. It's better news for the three prospects listed below who aren't mocked in most draft lotteries but could carve out surprise paths into the top 14 picks.

2020 NBA Mock Draft

1. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

3. Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks

4. Chicago Bulls: Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton

6. Atlanta Hawks: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

7. Detroit Pistons: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

8. New York Knicks: Isaac Okoro, SF/PF, Auburn

9. Washington Wizards: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

10. Phoenix Suns: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

11. San Antonio Spurs: Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

12. Sacramento Kings: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

14. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies): RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

15. Orlando Magic: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

16. Portland Trail Blazers: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets): Jalen Smith, PF/C, Maryland

18. Dallas Mavericks: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos II

19. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

20. Miami Heat: Josh Green, SG, Arizona

21. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford

22. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): Grant Riller, PG/SG, Charleston

23. Utah Jazz: Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Villanova

24. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): Theo Maledon, PG/SG, ASVEL

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): Zeke Nnaji, C, Arizona

26. Boston Celtics: Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

28. Los Angeles Lakers: Malachi Flynn, PG, San Diego State

29. Toronto Raptors: Desmond Bane, SG, TCU

30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): Xavier Tillman, PF/C, Michigan State

2020 NBA Draft Lottery Sleepers

Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford

See if this scouting report sounds familiar at all: undersized point guard with deep shooting range, the ability to splash off the dribble and enough craft to finish interior scoring chances without great explosion.

That's the rough sketch of both Stephen Curry and Trae Young, and it's the same blueprint Terry has taken to first-round consideration and a sneaky-good chance of cracking the lottery.

Now, Terry isn't the next Curry or Young. Terry isn't the same caliber shot-creator, distributor or dribbler, which should surprise no one since Curry and Young rank above-average to elite in all three areas. But Terry does mirror those stars in the shooting department, and if he hits his best-case scenario, he'll be bending opposing defenses all the same.

Terry attempted nearly five triples per game at Stanford and drilled them at a 40.8 percent clip. His 89.1 percent success rate at the stripe also highlights his high caliber marskmanship. If teams believe he offers untapped playmaking potential—he flashed some high-level reads—then they could easily convince themselves he's a top-14 player in this class.

Jalen Smith, PF/C, Maryland

In an NBA era increasingly defined by position-less play, it feels like traditional definitions of play styles are changing by the minute.

Saying that, the basic mold of a unicorn remains unchanged. It is, in essence, a reference to a player who can hit threes at one end and swat shots at the other. That's the primary selling point for Smith, who enjoyed sizable upgrades in both departments this past season with the Terps.

In just one season, he went from averaging 0.6 threes on 26.8 percent shooting to supplying one per night with a 36.8 percent success rate. To help build belief in that area, he also upped his free-throw percentage from 65.8 to 75.0. And, to bring this unicorn reference full circle, he perfectly doubled his average number of blocks from 1.2 to 2.4 per outing.

The upside with Smith offers both throwback interior duties like rebounding, finishing and paint protection, plus the contemporary near-necessity of floor-spacing. If a center checks all of those boxes, he can start and log major minutes in the modern game.

Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

Lottery teams who aren't desperate for instant-impact could grow enamored with Ramsey's long-term outlook.

He certainly looks the part. The 6'4", 195-pounder has the strength to hold his own defensively and the hops to put anyone on a poster in the open court. Teams are always buying tools on draft night, and he has plenty to offer.

But the 19-year-old is not just a bundle of natural gifts. He's also a potent scorer with enviable jump-shot mechanics. His form makes it much easier to buy into his 42.6 percent connection rate from distance and overlook the 64.1 percent he shot at low volume from the free-throw line (2.9 attempts per game).

He's fearless enough to fire up contested shots and skilled enough to beat his man in isolations. He probably has the longest odds among this trio of winding up in the lottery, but his youth, shooting and defensive potential could be enough to attract a forward-thinking shopper.