2020 NBA Mock Draft: Simulating 3 Trades in Historically Unpredictable Lottery

13 of 13

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

21. Philadelphia 76ers: Tyrell Terry (Stanford, PG, Freshman)

The Sixers can add another ball-handler and shooter with Terry, whose range, touch and ball skills make it easy to look past his questionable frame. Meanwhile, his camp is making it known that Terry has added both weight and height since the start of the season.

22. Denver Nuggets (via Rockets): Cole Anthony (North Carolina, PG, Freshman)

The Nuggets have made a habit of buying low on draft-night fallers. Teams have soured on Anthony, but he's still worth gambling on in the 20s, particularly for a winning team that can afford to be patient. His shot-making should translate, even if concerns about his decision-making and finishing are valid.

23. Utah Jazz: Zeke Nnaji (Arizona, C, Freshman)

The Jazz could add frontcourt depth with Nnaji, an efficient finisher and skilled post scorer with shooting touch that seems bound to extend out to the arc. Multiple teams have also praised Nnaji's humble personality during the interview process.

24. Milwaukee Bucks (via Pacers): Tyrese Maxey (Kentucky, SG, Freshman)

Hesitation about Maxey's shooting and playmaking could lead to a draft-night slide. For the Bucks, it's worth betting on his jumper being better than the percentages suggest, while his footwork, touch and strength should continue translating to scoring off penetration and floaters.

TRADE at 25. Dallas Mavericks (via Thunder): Leandro Bolmaro (Barcelona, SF, 2000)

Dallas Mavericks receive: Terrance Ferguson, No. 25

Oklahoma City Thunder receive: No. 18 (used to take Aleksej Pokusevski)

Dallas moves down seven spots and acquires a wing defender in Ferguson from Oklahoma City. At No. 25, the Mavericks could then look to draft-and-stash Bolmaro overseas with Barcelona. His playmaking for a forward and defensive energy are selling points, and he's delivered enough flashes of spot-up shooting to remain hopeful about his jump-shot development.

26. Boston Celtics: Jaden McDaniels (Washington, SF/PF, Freshman)

The Celtics can afford to remain patient with McDaniels, a skilled forward who needs time to sharpen his execution and improve his motor. A best-case outcome shows a 6'9" combo forward with three-point range and the ability create and score off the dribble.

27. New York Knicks (via Clippers): Jahmi'us Ramsey (Texas Tech, SG, Freshman)

Upside should attract the Knicks, and Ramsey seems to have a decent amount for a pick at No. 27. The 6'4", 195-pound scorer possesses a strong frame and athleticism and confident shot-making ability, along with a 42.6 percent three-ball the Knicks could use.

28. Los Angeles Lakers: Cassius Winston (Michigan State, PG, Senior)

The Lakers could view Winston as a plug-and-play point guard capable of running pick-and-rolls and adding shooting off the bench. His maturity and basketball IQ should go over well with the Lakers' veterans.

29. Toronto Raptors: Desmond Bane (TCU, SG, Senior)

Bane's shooting is the draw, but IQ for passing and defense suggest he can be a more complete role player. Playoff teams with enough creators could see an easy fit and immediate contributor in the 22-year-old.

30. Boston Celtics (via Bucks): Daniel Oturu (Minnesota, C, Sophomore)

It seems unlikely the Celtics will pick at No. 30 if they've already drafted players at Nos. 14 and 26. Regardless, Oturu has become a first-round name to watch based on his volume production and improved skills for scoring from the post, attacking closeouts and converting spot-up threes.

Stats via NBA.com and Sports Reference unless otherwise noted.