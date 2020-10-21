Celtics Rumors: Latest Buzz on Gordon Hayward Trade, Enes Kanter Contract, More

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

After falling short in the Eastern Conference Finals for the third time in the space of four seasons, the Boston Celtics will enter this unique offseason seeking an extra piece to their lineup that can push them over the edge.

Boston boasts a star-studded lineup featuring 2019-20 All-NBA selection Jayson Tatum and four-time All-Star Kemba Walker, along with Gordon Hayward, Jaylen Brown and Daniel Theis. Enes Kanter and Marcus Smart add veteran leadership alongside rookies Grant Williams and Romeo Langford off the bench.

The Celtics' lineup is largely returning this season, though their second-string center is not likely to be among them. Kanter, who signed with the Celtics in free agency heading into this season, is staring a $5 million player option in the face, but "it's looking more likely at this point that he is going to opt out and test the market," according to The Athletic's Jared Weiss.

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The nine-year veteran, who began his career with the Utah Jazz after they drafted him third overall in 2011, played in a career-low 58 games this season, starting seven and averaging 16.9 minutes per game.

In addition to Theis, who was the primary starter for Boston down low, Robert Williams III saw an increase in minutes during his sophomore campaign. Sitting behind Theis on the team's depth chart, the Texas A&M product (a 27th pick by Boston in 2018) will only see his role grow next year, and as such, Kanter's would shrink even more.

Weiss suggested that Kanter "may be willing to take on a more diminished role to stay," but the 28-year-old is looking for a long-term contract in a market that wants to offer him the opposite.

Much is hinging on Hayward, who averaged 33.5 minutes through 52 starts for Boston this season. The former first-round pick, who went ninth overall to the Utah Jazz in 2010 before he joined Boston in free agency in 2017, is looking at a $34.2 million player option for the 2020-21 season.

With much of the league limited in what they can offer players this offseason, one former Western Conference executive told Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus that "Hayward is picking up his option, no doubt."

In a cheap market, the Celtics are looking at investing most of their money in four players, with the same executive suggesting that Tatum will be signed to a maximum deal next summer. The moveable option among Boston's players who push the luxury tax, according to Pincus, would be Hayward, but a number of Eastern Conference executives told him that Danny Ainge may not be ready to deal the Indiana native.

"Danny does a good job knowing when to move on from people, but that being said, Hayward had a very good year for them. People forget because of the bubble," one executive said.

One Eastern Conference executive pointed out that the Celtics have a more urgent decision to make than trading their starting small forward: organizing their roster ahead of the Nov. 18 NBA draft, which they will enter with three first-round picks.

Per NBA rules, each team can begin the season with 15 players, and the Celtics are too full of developed talent to drop them for multiple rookies.

"As a franchise with serious championship aspirations, can it commit time and resources to develop prospects beyond the ones already in place like Grant Williams, Robert Williams, Romeo Langford, Vincent Poirier, Carsen Edwards and Javonte Green?" Pincus wrote.

One Eastern Conference executive suggested that the team "will be looking to deal picks, regardless of what happens with Hayward."

Whatever decide to do with their draft picks, the Celtics are also doing their due diligence in evaluating the talent that will be available to them next month, including those out of the first round. The team has been linked to Kentucky sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley and are reportedly among the teams that have interviewed the 6'3" star, according to Forbes' Adam Zagoria. The 21-year-old is ranked as the 46th best player in the draft by The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, who described him as an "elite shooter with high basketball IQ."

Sam Craft/Associated Press

He averaged 16.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists through 30 games last season while shooting 42.8 percent from three, and while his size may raise eyebrows, the SEC Player of the Year boasts a 6'10" wingspan that has challenged opposing offenses.

After picking at Nos. 14, 26 and 30 in the first round of this year's draft, Boston will also get a go at No. 47. While those picks alone might not set up a season that will end in the Celtics' first championship since 2007-08, head coach Brad Stevens can pick up a few talented options who could contribute to the team in his eighth season and beyond.