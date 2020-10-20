Bears Rumors: Matt Nagy, Ryan Pace to Get 'Another Year at Least' in Chicago

Craig Lassig/Associated Press

Sitting atop the NFC North through the first six weeks of the season could help take head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace off the hot seat.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, Pace and Nagy will likely get "another year at least" with the Bears.

Last season was a step back for the organization, as the Bears missed the playoffs with an 8-8 record. Mitchell Trubisky disappointed with 3,138 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Pace didn't exercise the fifth-year option on Trubisky's contract in May, two months after acquiring Nick Foles from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Trubisky opened 2020 as Chicago's starter and posted a 3-0 record, but he struggled to find consistency with a 59.3 completion percentage, six touchdowns and three interceptions.

Foles hasn't put up drastically different stats than Trubisky since taking over in the third quarter of Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons. The 31-year-old has thrown six touchdowns and four interceptions in 152 attempts.

Despite struggles at quarterback, the Bears lead the division with a 5-1 record thanks to a defense that ranks seventh in yards allowed (337.2) and points per game (19.3).

Pace has overseen one winning record since taking over as Chicago's general manager before the 2015 season. He also infamously traded up in the 2017 draft to select Trubisky No. 2 overall in the same class that featured Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes.

While the quarterback situation does hang over Pace's head, he has made some positive moves. He pulled off the trade with the Oakland Raiders for Khalil Mack in September 2018 and signed the three-time All-Pro to a six-year contract extension.

Since Nagy was hired in January 2018, the Bears have not posted a losing record. Their 12-4 mark during his first year was their best single-season record since reaching Super Bowl XLI after the 2006 season (13-3).