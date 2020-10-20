Victor Oladipo Trade Rumors: Heat Targeting 'Bigger Fish' Than Pacers Star

Victor Oladipo Trade Rumors: Heat Targeting 'Bigger Fish' Than Pacers StarOctober 20, 2020
Ashley Landis/Associated Press
The Miami Heat will reportedly target "bigger fish" than Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo on the trade market this NBA offseason.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst discussed the situation on the latest edition of The Hoop Collective podcast Monday (via Clay Ferraro of WPLG):
Heat Join Teams Interested in Jerami Grant
Add Miami to the list of teams expected to make an offer if Grant declines his player option