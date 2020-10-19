    Zack Martin Ruled Out for Cowboys vs. Cardinals with Concussion

    Jenna CiccotelliContributor IIIOctober 20, 2020
    Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin (70) is escorted off the field after suffering an unknown injury in the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

    Dallas Cowboys right guard Zack Martin was ruled out of Monday's game against the Arizona Cardinals with a concussion, according to ESPN's Todd Archer

    Martin returned to the field after he was looked at for a shoulder stinger in the first quarter, but he went down again and had to be helped off the field by team medical staff.

    The four-time All-Pro was one of the last pieces standing on the Cowboys offensive line, which has been depleted by injuries. La'el Collins is out for the season with a hip injury, while Tyron Smith was ruled out before Week 5 after undergoing neck surgery. 

    With Martin out, the Cowboys turned to 2019 third-round pick Connor McGovern, who entered Monday having played two offensive snaps in his career. He joined undrafted free agents Brandon Knight and Terence Steele alongside 2018 second-round pick Connor Williams and this year's fourth-round pick Tyler Biadasz in protecting Dak Prescott fill-in Andy Dalton and the rest of the Cowboys offense. 

    The Cowboys scored a season-worst three points in the first half and trailed the Cardinals 28-3 with three minutes remaining in the third quarter. 

