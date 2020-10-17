    Report: Falcons vs. Vikings to Be Played as Scheduled Despite COVID-19 Concerns

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 17, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky (50) lines up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. The Falcons won the game 28-22 in overtime. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)
    Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

    This week's game between the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings will continue as scheduled despite the Falcons shutting down their facility earlier in the week because of a positive COVID-19 test, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero

    The Falcons announced Saturday that defensive end John Cominsky was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Atlanta also confirmed assistant coaches Jess Simpson and Tosh Lupoi won't travel with the team to U.S. Bank Stadium for Sunday's game. 

    Cominsky, 24, has appeared in all five games this season, registering nine tackles (two for loss) and a fumble recovery. 

    The Falcons, out of "an abundance of caution," shut down their facility Thursday after a personnel official tested positive for COVID-19, per Schefter.

    "This decision was made in consultation with the NFL and medical officials," the team said in a statement. "The health and safety of our team is our highest priority."

    Defensive tackle Marlon Davidson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list—a designation for players who either tested positive for the coronavirus or came in contact with someone who did—Tuesday. 

    As the Falcons noted in a statement: "Clubs are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The team also announced that outside linebackers coach Aden Durde would help in coaching the defensive line, and that linebacker Edmond Robinson and defensive tackle Chris Slayton were moved to the active roster for Sunday's game. 

    The 0-5 Falcons will try to secure their first win against the 1-4 Vikings in a battle of two teams that have underachieved to start the season. 

    Related

      Falcons-Vikings Will Be Played

      Sunday's matchup will go on as scheduled despite Falcons having COVID-19 concerns earlier this week (NFL Network)

      Falcons-Vikings Will Be Played
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Falcons-Vikings Will Be Played

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Ravens DT Added to COVID List

      Brandon Williams will not play Sunday against the Eagles after being added to the reserve/COVID-19 list

      Ravens DT Added to COVID List
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Ravens DT Added to COVID List

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Greats Who Flopped After Changing Teams

      These stints were one sad footnote in their legendary careers

      NFL Greats Who Flopped After Changing Teams
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Greats Who Flopped After Changing Teams

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report

      B/R's Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer 🤓

      We break down and render a verdict on your most difficult trade proposals ahead of Week 6 👉

      B/R's Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer 🤓
      NFL logo
      NFL

      B/R's Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer 🤓

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report