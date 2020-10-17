Report: Falcons vs. Vikings to Be Played as Scheduled Despite COVID-19 Concerns

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

This week's game between the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings will continue as scheduled despite the Falcons shutting down their facility earlier in the week because of a positive COVID-19 test, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.



The Falcons announced Saturday that defensive end John Cominsky was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Atlanta also confirmed assistant coaches Jess Simpson and Tosh Lupoi won't travel with the team to U.S. Bank Stadium for Sunday's game.

Cominsky, 24, has appeared in all five games this season, registering nine tackles (two for loss) and a fumble recovery.

The Falcons, out of "an abundance of caution," shut down their facility Thursday after a personnel official tested positive for COVID-19, per Schefter.

"This decision was made in consultation with the NFL and medical officials," the team said in a statement. "The health and safety of our team is our highest priority."

Defensive tackle Marlon Davidson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list—a designation for players who either tested positive for the coronavirus or came in contact with someone who did—Tuesday.

As the Falcons noted in a statement: "Clubs are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19."

The team also announced that outside linebackers coach Aden Durde would help in coaching the defensive line, and that linebacker Edmond Robinson and defensive tackle Chris Slayton were moved to the active roster for Sunday's game.

The 0-5 Falcons will try to secure their first win against the 1-4 Vikings in a battle of two teams that have underachieved to start the season.