    Video: Clemson's Trevor Lawrence Throws for 391 Yards, 5 TDs in 1st Half vs. GT

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 17, 2020

    Clemson's Trevor Lawrence throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
    Richard Shiro/Associated Press

    Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence turned in another dominant showing Saturday, and he needed only one half of football to do it.

    The junior signal-caller went 20-of-25 for 391 yards with five touchdowns and one interception in the opening half against Georgia Tech:

    Lawrence had never thrown as many as four touchdown passes in a half, but his five scores helped give Clemson a 52-7 lead at halftime.

    The interception was Lawrence's first of the season and first in over one calendar year, but it didn't deter him from going off, as he threw three second-quarter touchdowns after his only miscue.

    Of his five touchdown tosses, two were to wide receiver Amari Rodgers, one was to wideout Cornell Powell, another was to tight end Davis Allen and the last was to receiver Frank Ladson Jr.

    Lawrence played one series in the third quarter before getting pulled and finished the game 24-of-32 passing for 404 yards with five touchdowns and one pick.

    In four games this season entering Saturday's contest, Lawrence had completed 72.4 percent of his passes for 1,140 yards, 10 touchdowns and no interceptions.

    Now, Lawrence has over 1,500 passing yards and 15 touchdowns in just five games, and there is no question that he is in the thick of the Heisman Trophy race.

    Clemson's overall dominance and ability to blow teams out is helpful to Lawrence's Heisman case in some ways, but it can also be detrimental since he isn't often asked to play a full game against lower-level opponents.

    If Lawrence continues to play like he did Saturday, though, it will be difficult for voters to ignore what he accomplishes while he is on the field.

