Rockets HC Rumors: Mavericks Asst. Stephen Silas to Have 2nd Interview Friday

Stephen Silas will get a second interview with the Houston Rockets on Friday, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon and Brian Windhorst.

The Dallas Mavericks assistant has been on the sidelines since 2000, spending time with the Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors before joining Rick Carlisle's staff in 2018.

Silas' second interview will take place a day after Houston general manager Daryl Morey stepped down from his position.

The future of the Rockets is far from certain.

Aside from the head coach and GM vacancies, the roster was tailored to fit a small-ball system championed by former coach Mike D'Antoni. That'll likely need immediate retooling regardless of which coach takes over given an obvious lack of size in the frontcourt.

Whether or not hiring a head coach before a general manager is the correct course of action, there's no question doing so would hamstring any potential GM candidate as most front-office executives would look to make the hire themselves.

Earlier in the day, MacMahon reported Silas was one of three primary candidates the Rockets were considering along with former Houston head coach Jeff Van Gundy and current team assistant John Lucas.

Going with an unproven head coach could prove a cheaper option for team chairman Tilman Fertitta, especially with the club facing one of the highest payrolls in the league.

In any case, after Ty Lue agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, the amount of marquee head coaches available is dwindling.

Silas now has an opportunity to show he's capable of taking over the franchise even if his name doesn't carry the same star power of Doc Rivers.