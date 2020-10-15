Tom Brady Says Buccaneers Must 'Raise Our Game' to Beat Packers, Top NFL Teams

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

In looking ahead to his Week 6 opponent, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said his team needs to step up if they want to improve their 3-2 record.

"This team is one of the best teams in the league," Brady said of the Packers, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. "If we're going to beat those teams, we've got to raise our game."

The Buccaneers have managed to climb to the top of the NFC South after a season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints. In Week 2, they defeated the Carolina Panthers, another division opponent. After two straight victories over the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa lost in Week 5 to the Chicago Bears by just one point, leaving them in a first-place tie in the division with the Saints and Panthers.

Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers are undefeated through four games and have scored at least 30 points every week, with two games in the 40s. The one common opponent so far is the Saints, who Green Bay defeated 37-30 in Week 3.

Coming off a bye week, the Packers offense will be a challenge for Tampa Bay, which hasn't faced a strong offense this season, with Carolina as the highest ranking team in offensive efficiency at No. 9, according to Football Outsiders. The Green Bay offense ranks first in the league. On the other hand, the Buccaneers defense ranks second behind Indianapolis in efficiency, while Green Bay is toward the bottom of the league at No. 29.

The Buccaneers host the Packers on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.