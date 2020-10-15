Heat Rumors: Derrick Jones Jr. Expected to Interest Cavs, Hornets, Hawks in FA

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets are expected to be among the teams to express interest in Derrick Jones Jr. during free agency.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported others, in addition to those three clubs, will also pursue the high-flying forward.

