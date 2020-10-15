    Heat Rumors: Derrick Jones Jr. Expected to Interest Cavs, Hornets, Hawks in FA

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 15, 2020

    Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. (5) attempts to block a shot attempt by Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, top right, during the second half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Heat's Tyler Herro (14) Kelly Olynyk, bottom right, and the Celtics' Grant Williams, right rear, look on at the play. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    The Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets are expected to be among the teams to express interest in Derrick Jones Jr. during free agency.

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported others, in addition to those three clubs, will also pursue the high-flying forward.

                

    This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      NFL Personnel Think Morey Could Succeed as NFL GM

      NFL Personnel Think Morey Could Succeed as NFL GM
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NFL Personnel Think Morey Could Succeed as NFL GM

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Morey Out as Rockets GM 🚨

      Daryl Morey is stepping down as general manager

      Report: Morey Out as Rockets GM 🚨
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Morey Out as Rockets GM 🚨

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Warriors Interested in Dwight?

      Golden State is expected to be interested in Dwight Howard if he doesn't re-sign with the Lakers (Shams)

      Report: Warriors Interested in Dwight?
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Warriors Interested in Dwight?

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Heat, Dragic Have Mutual Interest in New Deal

      Report: Heat, Dragic Have Mutual Interest in New Deal
      Miami Heat logo
      Miami Heat

      Report: Heat, Dragic Have Mutual Interest in New Deal

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report