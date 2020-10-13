    Pacers Rumors: Pelicans Asst. Chris Finch Front-Runner for Head Coaching Job

    Adam Wells
October 13, 2020
    The Indiana Pacers are still conducting interviews for their vacant head coaching position, but a front-runner has reportedly emerged from the pack. 

    Per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, New Orleans Pelicans assistant Chris Finch is considered the favorite for the Pacers job. 

    O'Connor noted Miami Heat assistants Chris Quinn and Dan Craig will speak with Indiana at some point. 

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Oct. 2 that the Pacers had already met with Finch and Dave Joerger, and ESPN analyst Chauncey Billups was going to have an interview. 

    Finch spent the past three seasons working as an assistant on Alvin Gentry's staff in New Orleans. He previously worked as an assistant with the Houston Rockets (2011-16) and Denver Nuggets (2016-17). 

    Prior to those jobs, Finch spent two years as head coach of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the NBA Development League. He was named Coach of the Year and led the team to a title during the 2009-10 season. 

    Indiana has been in the market for a head coach since firing Nate McMillan on Aug. 26. He went 183-136 and made the playoffs in each of his four seasons with the team, but the Pacers lost in the first round each time and were swept three times. 

