Chiefs' Anthony Sherman Reportedly Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list after being exposed to someone with the coronavirus, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Per those reports, Sherman has not tested positive himself.

Sherman is facing five days in isolation based on the NFL's new rules revolving around exposure to COVID-19, per Pelissero:

The 31-year-old fullback has rushed twice this season for two yards. He's also caught one pass for five yards and a score.

Sherman doesn't get many touches in an offense that includes explosive playmakers like Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Mecole Hardman, among others. But Sherman contributes in other ways, both as an excellent blocker out of the backfield and on special teams.

The coronavirus continues to impact the 2020 NFL season in a major way. Various positive tests and an outbreak in the Tennessee Titans organization—24 members of the organization have tested positive for COVID-19 since Sept. 24—have caused various postponements and scheduling changes.

The Titans, for example, will play this evening against the Buffalo Bills, the second game they've had rescheduled due to the outbreak.

The Chiefs have also faced scheduling changes, with their Week 4 matchup against the New England Patriots pushed back one day last week to Monday night.