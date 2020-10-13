IMPACT Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Oct. 13

1 of 6

Credit: Impact Wrestling

Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary made enemies of Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz, as well as Havok and Navaeh in recent weeks and as a result, battled those two teams in the show-opening 3-Way Knockouts Tag Team Match.

Despite the odds against them, Valkyrie and Rosemary started hot, double-teaming Navaeh and scoring a near-fall. The heel and partner Havok isolated Valkyrie and worked over her for a few moments until the trash-talking Hogan and Steelz tagged in and added their own brand of beating to La Wera Loca.

A tag to Rosemary sparked a comeback for the most unlikely babyfaces. The Demon Assassin obliterated Hogan with an exploder suplex and Navaeh tagged back in to continue the punishment of the blue-haired future star.

Things did not get better for the least experienced team in the match as Steelz entered and still found herself on the receiving end of a beating. Havok nearly suplexes her across the ring and Rosemary added a fallaway slam for good measure.

The action broke down as all involved delivered their signature offense. It came to a definitive end as Rosemary planted Steelz and picked up the pinfall victory, making it three-in-a-row for her and partner Valkyrie.

A tense staredown ensued after the match, hinting that things are far from finished between the victors and Havok and Navaeh.

Result

Valkyrie and Rosemary defeated Steelz and Hogan, and Havok and Navaeh

Grade

C+

Analysis

This was an action-packed match that never lost its pace but at the time, featured so much from so many that there was never really a story to follow.

Rosemary and Valkyrie continued to impress but, as usual, it was Hogan and Steelz who stole the spotlight and continued to demonstrate why they are the future of the Knockouts division. Young, charismatic, athletic, they bring a spark to their in-ring action that makes up for their lack of experience.

They will be the act that dominates for years to come and Impact would be wise to ensure they are under contract for the foreseeable future.

Havok and Navaeh are the solid, veteran team that held everything together and do not get the credit they deserve for being as strong a tag team unit as they are.