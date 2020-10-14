Buying or Selling NBA's Biggest Offseason Rumors

1 of 5

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves were overdue for some draft-lottery luck, and they got it when the pingpong balls bounced their way in August and delivered the No. 1 pick.

That opened a pathway to whichever prospect sat atop their big board. LaMelo Ball helping send the offense into overdrive alongside Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell? Anthony Edwards finding his two-way footing along the wing? A surprise candidate in what seems destined to be a surprise draft?

All of those options are available—yet no one is said to be the Wolves' preference.

"The belief is that Minnesota's priority is to trade, realistically down the board assuming an established star won't become available," B/R's Jonathan Wasserman reported.

This draft class lacks a clear-cut No. 1 prospect, which is why there's still mystery at the top even though the Nov. 18 talent grab is roughly one month away. It does seem to have a decent amount of depth, though, which increases the appeal of moving down, but not out of, the draft.

Will Minnesota really put this pick on the table?

Verdict: Buying

There's almost zero doubt the Wolves want to move this selection. Ball is an awkward fit with Russell. Edwards might be an Andrew Wiggins reboot. If any other prospect deserves consideration at No. 1, it's big man James Wiseman, who couldn't share the floor with Towns.

So, yeah, it's in Minnesota's best interest to the shop the selection, but the real question is whether anyone is buying. Maybe someone (cough, the New York Knicks) grows infatuated with a prospect (cough, Ball), but otherwise no one is paying a premium for the pick.