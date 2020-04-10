Pacers' Victor Oladipo Starts 'Base:Line Live' Instagram Concert Series

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Victor Oladipo is using the NBA's hiatus to focus on his other passion: music.

A former contestant on Fox's The Masked Singer, the Indiana Pacers star announced he'll begin hosting an Instagram Live concert series called Base:Line Live.

"It lets the NBA world kind of see another side of me as far as music goes and being able to host and help independent artists get some exposure,'' the 27-year-old told the Associated Press on Friday. "It'll bridge the gap between music and sports and show how they kind of coexist.'

According to the AP, Oladipo will use the show to feature three independent artists each Friday night.

The show will run weekly until the NBA returns. Even when that eventually happens, don't expect the Maryland native to give up on his music dreams.

"I think I have real talent, and I'm just trying to improve,'' the guard said. "Basketball, obviously, is the love of my life, and I want to be the best in the world at that. But who says I can't do both?''

Oladipo is far from the first NBA player to attempt crossing over into the music scene. Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has a side career as a rapper under the stage name Dame D.O.L.L.A., while New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball has released his own hip-hop album.

Perhaps most famously, Shaquille O'Neal released his own album in 1993 and has recently gotten into the EDM scene under the moniker DJ Diesel.