Kings Rumors: Buddy Hield 'Might' Request Trade If He Remains Unhappy with Role

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Buddy Hield's four-year contract extension hasn't kicked in yet, but the veteran guard could look to leave the Sacramento Kings via trade soon.

Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Jason Jones, Hield has grown frustrated with his role in Sacramento and could request a trade if things don't change:

"If Hield remains displeased with his role, a source with knowledge of his thinking said he might request a trade. He believes he is a starter in the NBA and there's no guarantee he'll get that job back, given how the team has played lately. And unlike last season, when he never criticized [Dave] Joerger publicly and even refrained from doing so after their well-chronicled January 2019 run-in at Golden State, Hield has shown a willingness to criticize [Luke] Walton that has proved at times problematic."

