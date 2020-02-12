Kings Rumors: Buddy Hield 'Might' Request Trade If He Remains Unhappy with Role

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 12, 2020

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. The Thunder won 120-100. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Buddy Hield's four-year contract extension hasn't kicked in yet, but the veteran guard could look to leave the Sacramento Kings via trade soon. 

Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Jason Jones, Hield has grown frustrated with his role in Sacramento and could request a trade if things don't change:

"If Hield remains displeased with his role, a source with knowledge of his thinking said he might request a trade. He believes he is a starter in the NBA and there's no guarantee he'll get that job back, given how the team has played lately. And unlike last season, when he never criticized [Dave] Joerger publicly and even refrained from doing so after their well-chronicled January 2019 run-in at Golden State, Hield has shown a willingness to criticize [Luke] Walton that has proved at times problematic."

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    All-Clutch Starting 5 👀

    The most clutch player at every position...some of the answers aren't who you think

    Sacramento Kings logo
    Sacramento Kings

    All-Clutch Starting 5 👀

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Melo: Zion Isn't 'Comparable to Anybody That I've Seen'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Melo: Zion Isn't 'Comparable to Anybody That I've Seen'

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    @BR_NBA All-Star Weekend Predictions 🔮

    🏆 Who will win each contest? 📈 Which rising star will shine brightest? ⭐ How All-Star Sunday night will go down

    Sacramento Kings logo
    Sacramento Kings

    @BR_NBA All-Star Weekend Predictions 🔮

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Looking at the NBA Rising Stars Challenge

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Looking at the NBA Rising Stars Challenge

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report