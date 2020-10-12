Anthony Davis Says He Has 'No Idea' If He Will Opt out of Lakers Contract

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The champagne was still flowing, and the confetti likely hadn't been swept away before Anthony Davis was asked to address his future with the Los Angeles Lakers following the team's 106-93 win over the Miami Heat on Sunday night to win the 2019-20 NBA title.

Davis has a $28.8 million player option for the 2020-21 season, and he was cagey when asked if he would exercise that option or what his future might hold in free agency:

