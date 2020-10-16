    Julio Jones Will Play for Falcons vs. Vikings After Missing 1 Game with Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 16, 2020

    Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) lines up during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Atlanta. The Seattle Seahawks won 38-25. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
    Danny Karnik/Associated Press

    Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver Julio Jones doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's Week 6 game against the Minnesota Vikings after completing his recovery from a hamstring injury.

    Will McFadden of the team's official website provided the update Friday.

    The 2020 season couldn't have started much worse for the Falcons. They dropped their first five games, suffering back-to-back collapses of epic proportions in Weeks 2 and 3. Head coach Dan Quinn found himself out of a job.

    Jones hasn't been immune from the team's general misfortune. The hamstring injury has slowed the seven-time Pro Bowler. Through three appearances, he has caught 15 passes for 213 yards and no touchdowns.

    At this point, any hope the Falcons had of making the playoffs is likely gone, and simply avoiding a third straight losing season will be difficult.

    Another injury to the 31-year-old would change little for Atlanta because you can't fall much further when you're already approaching rock bottom.

    The Falcons can count on Calvin Ridley with Jones unavailable, but their lack of depth at receiver is exposed when you look below Ridley in the rotation.

