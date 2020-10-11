Vic Fangio on Broncos Schedule: Can See 'Who the Whiners and the B---hers Are'

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

As the Denver Broncos undergo multiple schedule adjustments due to positive COVID-19 tests throughout the league, head coach Vic Fangio has discovered a positive takeaway from the changes.

Andrew Mason of DNVR Sports reported Sunday that Fangio said these circumstances identify "who the whiners and b---hers are."

After originally moving to Monday, the Broncos' Week 5 game against the New England Patriots was postponed until Week 6 when a new positive COVID-19 test shut down the Patriots facilities for the third time in 10 days.

The Broncos were originally scheduled to play the Miami Dolphins in Week 6, but that game will be played in Week 11 during Miami's previously scheduled bye, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Broncos will use Week 5 as their bye week and play the Los Angeles Chargers during their former bye in Week 8.

New England will have its bye week in Week 5, a week earlier than scheduled.

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for the virus on Oct. 3 and did not play in the team's Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Later, cornerback Stephon Gilmore confirmed he tested positive, and practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Before Sunday's positive test, New England had three days of negative testing.

Patriots players voiced their frustration with the league before the game was postponed. Cornerback Jason McCourty said Saturday that "the people that don't have to walk in our building, whether it is the league office, whether it is the NFLPA, they don't care," per ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"For them, it is not about our best interest, or our health and safety, it is about, 'What can we make protocol-wise that sounds good, looks good, and how can we go out there and play games?'"

Running back James White also shared his feelings on Twitter:



Meanwhile, Denver running back Melvin Gordon III noted the Broncos practiced in preparation for Week 5, which, as The Athletic's Lindsay Jones pointed out, means their bye week was not a true break from football.

Outside of the Patriots' positive tests, one Tennessee Titans staff member tested positive Sunday, according to ESPN's Turron Davenport. Schefter noted there were no other positive tests Sunday.