    Patriots' Practice Squad DT Bill Murray Reportedly Placed on COVID-19 List

    Jenna CiccotelliContributor IIIOctober 6, 2020

    This is a 2020 photo of Bill Murray of the New England Patriots NFL football team. This image reflects the New England Patriots active roster as of Friday, July 31, 2020 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
    Uncredited/Associated Press

    Bill Murray, a defensive tackle on the New England Patriots' practice squad, has joined Cam Newton on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to ESPN's Field Yates

    The designation does not necessarily mean that Murray has COVID-19, as players are added to the list if they either return a positive test or if have had close contact with someone who has.

    Murray signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of William & Mary this year. The three-year starter ended his college career with 143 tackles (including 32 for loss), 19 sacks, 10 blocks, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

    Quarterback Cam Newton was added to the COVID-19 list on Saturday, prompting the team's Week 4 contest in Kansas City to be pushed to Monday so both teams could undergo further testing. Kansas City practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu was subsequently placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

    With overnight tests returning negative results on Monday morning, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Patriots traveled to Kansas City on game day and fell to the Chiefs 26-10.

    All other tests, including those administered to the Patriots after Monday's loss, have come back negative, per The Boston Globe

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    In order for Newton and Murray to come off of the list, they must be asymptomatic and test negative twice on consecutive days or be 10 days removed from any positive tests. 

    Related

      Pats' Practice Squad DT Bill Murray Reportedly Placed on COVID List

      Pats' Practice Squad DT Bill Murray Reportedly Placed on COVID List
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      Pats' Practice Squad DT Bill Murray Reportedly Placed on COVID List

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Favre Compares Josh Allen to Brady

      Brett Favre on the Bills QB: ‘Josh Allen will be the new Tom Brady... At some point, he will be running the division’

      Favre Compares Josh Allen to Brady
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Favre Compares Josh Allen to Brady

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Mahomes Backs KC’s Defense 🗣️

      QB on the Chiefs’ defense: ‘They don’t get enough credit... it showed yesterday and it’ll show the rest of the season’

      Mahomes Backs KC’s Defense 🗣️
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Mahomes Backs KC’s Defense 🗣️

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Opening Betting Lines for NFL Week 5

      Opening Betting Lines for NFL Week 5
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Opening Betting Lines for NFL Week 5

      DraftKings Nation
      via DraftKings Nation