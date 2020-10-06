Patriots' Practice Squad DT Bill Murray Reportedly Placed on COVID-19 List

Uncredited/Associated Press

Bill Murray, a defensive tackle on the New England Patriots' practice squad, has joined Cam Newton on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

The designation does not necessarily mean that Murray has COVID-19, as players are added to the list if they either return a positive test or if have had close contact with someone who has.

Murray signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of William & Mary this year. The three-year starter ended his college career with 143 tackles (including 32 for loss), 19 sacks, 10 blocks, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Quarterback Cam Newton was added to the COVID-19 list on Saturday, prompting the team's Week 4 contest in Kansas City to be pushed to Monday so both teams could undergo further testing. Kansas City practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu was subsequently placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

With overnight tests returning negative results on Monday morning, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Patriots traveled to Kansas City on game day and fell to the Chiefs 26-10.

All other tests, including those administered to the Patriots after Monday's loss, have come back negative, per The Boston Globe.

In order for Newton and Murray to come off of the list, they must be asymptomatic and test negative twice on consecutive days or be 10 days removed from any positive tests.