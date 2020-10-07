    Patriots' Stephon Gilmore Confirms Positive COVID-19 Test: 'Take This Seriously'

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 7, 2020

    New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
    Winslow Townson/Associated Press

    New England Patriots star Stephon Gilmore confirmed he has tested positive for COVID-19.

    In a message posted on Twitter, Gilmore said he is "currently asymptomatic and will take this as it comes" and urged everyone "to take this seriously."

    NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Gilmore had an initial positive test on Tuesday and, per NFL protocols, additional tests and a rerun of the initial test confirmed the result. 

    Per WEEI's Ryan Hannable, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick announced players and coaches will work remotely on Thursday after the team's scheduled practice on Wednesday was canceled. 

    The Patriots announced on Saturday that one of their players tested positive for COVID-19 but didn't reveal his name. Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported that same day Cam Newton was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 

    New England lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 26-10 on Monday night after the NFL shifted the game from Sunday because of positive coronavirus tests from both teams. Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu was placed on the reserve/COVID list, per Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

    The game was played after both teams didn't return any additional positive coronavirus tests on Sunday or Monday. 

    There has been no word at this point if the NFL will attempt to reschedule or postpone the Patriots' home game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. 

    Gilmore, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, played all 56 defensive snaps against the Chiefs. He recorded three solo tackles and forced one fumble. 

     

