Jimmy Butler on Heat's Game 5 Finals Win over Lakers: 'We're Built for This'

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 10, 2020
    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James pulls rebound away from Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler during the second half in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Jimmy Butler said Friday the Miami Heat are "built" for the challenges they're facing against the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2020 NBA Finals.

    Butler, who delivered several key buckets and clutch free throws late in the Heat's 111-108 Game 5 win to stave off elimination, explained the team's players "live for these moments":

    The 31-year-old five-time All-Star finished Game 5 with 35 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, five steals and a block while playing 47 of the 48 minutes. He made all 12 attempts from the free-throw line.

    Miami also received a standout performance from Duncan Robinson, who knocked down seven of his 13 three-point attempts en route to a personal playoff high of 26 points.

    That's been the story of the team's postseason run. Butler has typically been the rock, but numerous other players have stepped in throughout the playoffs, including Robinson, Goran Dragic, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and others.

    The collaborative effort has moved Miami within two wins of the franchise's fourth championship.

    Butler and Co. still face an uphill battle against a star-studded Lakers squad led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Los Angeles remains a massive favorite (-900) to win the title, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

    The Heat showed Friday night they're not going down without a serious fight, though.  

