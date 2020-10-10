NBA Finals 2020: Lakers vs. Heat Game 6 TV Schedule, Odds, Score Prediction

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers receive their second opportunity to close out the NBA Finals Sunday in Game 6 against the Miami Heat.

Los Angeles' first attempt at finishing the series was ruined by another strong performance from Jimmy Butler and a miss by Danny Green on a wide-open look from three-point range in the final seconds.

The Game 5 total was right around the series average. The Lakers and Heat combined for 219 points Friday night and the series average is 217.6.

Both the Game 5 final score and series average sit above the projected over-under for Game 6 of 215.5.

For the sixth straight game, the Lakers are favored on the point spread and money line, but those numbers are smaller than what was assigned for the last few contests.

NBA Finals Game 6 Information

Date: Sunday, October 11

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: ESPN.com or ESPN app

Game 6 Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Spread: Los Angeles Lakers (-5)

Over/Under: 215.5

Money Line: Los Angeles Lakers (-200); Miami (+168)

Score Prediction

Los Angeles Lakers 120, Miami 108

The Lakers have been the more consistent scoring team in the NBA Finals. They averaged 110.6 points per game compared to Miami's 106.6.

A good amount of that production has come from LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who combined for 68 of the team's 108 points in Game 5.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has become the main scoring support for the Lakers' top two players, and he was the only other Lakers player to reach double digits in Game 5.

If Davis, James and Caldwell-Pope continue to play at their levels, the Lakers only need one or two more players to step up in Game 6 to pad their point total.

When the Lakers recorded their highest total of the series in Game 2, Rajon Rondo and Kyle Kuzma chipped in with 27 combined points off the bench.

If Frank Vogel's team receives additional scoring depth, it could neutralize whichever way Miami wants to attack it.

In Game 5, six of the seven Heat players that stepped on the hardwood recorded over 10 points. Jimmy Butler led the team with 35 points and Duncan Robinson contributed 26.

The good news for the Lakers is that outside of Robinson's seven makes from three-point range, they held Miami in check from that area of the court. No other player made more than two shots from downtown.

If Los Angeles contains Robinson better and limits the production of Tyler Herro, Kendrick Nunn and others, it could open up an advantage at some point in the second half.

The Lakers utilized that strategy for the first three quarters of Game 4, as they conceded four three-pointers in the first half and two more in the third period.

If the Lakers implement a tough defensive performance around the three-point line and have role players chip in with more points, they should avoid a Game 7.

