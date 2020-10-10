World Series 2020: Updated Bracket, Predictions Ahead of ALCS, NLCS

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The 2020 MLB playoffs have entered the League Division Championship round.

While the National League matchup had been determined on Thursday, the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays battled in a winner-take-all Game 5 on Friday night to determine who would meet the Houston Astros in the ALCS.

The game posed as a pitcher's duel for much of the contest. Yankees starter Gerrit Cole allowed just one hit and struck out nine Rays hitters in 5.1 innings of work. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay used multiple arms to get to the later innings.

Ultimately, however, the game would come down to a matchup between Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman and Rays utility man Mike Brosseau. Indeed, the matchup was fitting.

Chapman and Brosseau had sparked the match for a budding rivalry in a benches-clearing incident early last month, and they met again with the series in the balance in the bottom of the eighth inning.

It was an epic duel, one eventually won by Brosseau when he lined the 10th pitch of the at-bat into the left field bleachers, staking Tampa Bay to a 1-0 lead. Three outs later, and the Rays had clinched their first ALCS berth since 2008.

The League Championship Series has arrived, and the Rays get just one day off before taking on the Astros in Game 1 of the ALCS on Sunday.

Here is the updated bracket for the MLB postseason, plus a preview of things to come as these four teams battle for a spot in the World Series.

League Championship Series Start

Monday, Oct. 12: Rays vs. Astros (Game 1), 7:37 p.m. ET, TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 13: Dodgers vs. Braves (Game 1), 8:08 p.m. ET, FOX/FS1

League Championship Series Predictions

Rays vs. Astros

The Astros might seem like the fresher team after dispatching of the Oakland Athletics in just four games.

Houston's offense has come to life. Stars like Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa had struggled during the regular season, but each of the three stars provided much-needed production in the ALDS. Correa was especially dominant, hitting .500 with three homers and 11 RBI in the four games.

However, the Rays have the advantage of an exceptionally deep pitching staff, and Tampa Bay did not have to use left-hander Blake Snell in relief in Game 5 against the Yankees.

While Kevin Cash and Co. expended a lot of energy dispatching of the Bronx Bombers, they have the depth to get past the Astros. Tampa Bay can start Snell in Game 1, and they also have multiple arms capable of long relief or late-inning relief.

Houston, meanwhile, does not have the same luxury. The Astros will need quality starts from starters like Lance McCullers Jr., Framber Valdez and Zack Greinke, given their shortage of quality bullpen arms.

It is likely Houston makes this quite a competitive series, especially if the lineup continues to produce as it did in the ALDS. But the Tampa has mashers from both sides of the plate, and the Ryas ultimately have the pitching depth and the kind of managerial brilliance to get the job done.

Prediction: Rays win the series 4-2

Dodgers vs. Braves

The Braves made fairly easy work of the Miami Marlins. Los Angeles fell behind in all three games against the San Diego Padres, but also rallied for victories in all three contests.

Many predicted the Braves and Dodgers would be the two best teams in the NL when the 2020 season concluded. The question is: which squad will advance to the World Series?

Atlanta's starters managed to keep Miami's offense in check, but they will have a much harder time against a loaded Dodgers lineup.

Los Angeles showed a tremendous amount of resilience against the Friars. Not to mention, reigning NL MVP Cody Bellinger is heating up (1.179 OPS) after s rather mediocre regular season.

Braves right-hander Ian Anderson is legit, and Kyle Wright has been on a roll. But those youngsters will face an entirely different challenge against a Dodgers squad stacked from both sides of the box. Plus, the Dodgers have marquee starters in Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler who can log innings and keep L.A. in games.

Not to mention, L.A. can flex guys like Dustin May and Julio Urias as either starters or relievers, presenting an additional challenge for Braves manager Brian Snitker when assembling lineup cards and calculating matchups.

The Braves are very worthy adversaries of the top team in the National League, but the Dodgers are too deep and too well-rounded. Los Angeles will reach its third World Series in the last four years.

Prediction: Dodgers win series 4-2

